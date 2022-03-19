CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The boys high school state basketball tournament is in Charleston this week. Last week it was the girls tournament. The Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau says the tournaments have a $10 million economic impact.

“It was an overall great time. The food was great here,” said Patrick Walls. He was in Charleston to watch his brother play for Scott High School. Like many others, Walls and his family spent money at area restaurants.

“Yesterday we ate Chili’s and the day before that we ate Outback,” Walls said.

President of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, Tim Brady said there are 32 teams participating in the tournament this week and 27 of them are staying in Charleston area hotels.

“Hotels are full, restaurants are full, shops are full, people are moving around. You can’t get down Clendenin Street. You cannot overstate the impact of these tournaments being in the city of Charleston,” Brady said.

People attending the tournament said it is a welcome change.

“I do believe this brings the community together. It is something that everyone loves. It gives them hope. You know we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said fan Leslie Dean.

The CVB communicated with hotels, restaurants and retail shops before the tournament so they could make plans to welcome a large number of people. Brady said the hope is that people who had a positive experience visiting Charleston during the tournaments will be back for other big events this summer.

“The Convention and Visitors Bureau and the City of Charleston really value our relationship with the WVSSAC. What they bring throughout the year to our city you really can’t put a price tag on it,” Brady said.