High school senior aids in power outage relief

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Many still without power are taking shelter inside warming stations and for one of these locations, the food supply was limited.
Fortunately, residents like Boyd County High School senior Lexi Marcum stepped in by gather donations to help feed these families during their time of need.
Last week Marcum along with other volunteers brought bags full of food to the Boyd County Convention and Arts Center. She was able to raise donations from the community to help with groceries and hot meals to turn a bad situation into an opportunity to bring out the best in the community.
In a crisis like this everyone needs to be able to come together and help and I know that it’s just important for the community and this has just brought our community a lot closer.Lexi Marcum, Boyd County High School Senior
Marcum is currently a member of her school’s key club, but this act was not a required service. She hopes to raise more money to be able to bring in more supplies should they be needed.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.