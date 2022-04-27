CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – High School students across the Tri-State are being recognized for making the ultimate sacrifice – committing to serve our country.

“It was a big day we had to go ahead and get it out the way. I’m just ready to leave now,” Jai Keys, who signed to the Marines, said.

In honor of Month of the Military Child, the West Virginia Department of Education and Common Ground presented the first Military Signing Week in the state. Students committed to various branches of service.

“I just wanted to do something to where I didn’t have to, if he asked me for something when he’s older I didn’t have to scape it up, or it’s a better living for him,” Mikaia Jarrett, who signed to the Air Force, said.

“I wanted to help my community, my state, stay with my family and my friends because they’ve helped me with all of this,” Makayla Payne, who signed with the West Virginia National Guard, said.

Gen. Murray Holt with the West Virginia National Guard says there’s no other career better than the military.

“It’s a proud moment for us to recognize these young men and women who are making, what I believe to be, one of the most incredible commitments that they can make by joining the military,” Gen. Holt said.

Students say they’re nervous but are up for the challenge.

“I expect hard work to come but I’m looking forward to it. It will help me with raiders once I get back from my senior year. It’ll help me get over obstacles I once couldn’t get over,” Payne said.

Several other high schools will also have ceremonies honoring those who are joining the military throughout the week.