LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Four people have been arrested after a high-speed chase led to a drug bust.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 9 when Sheriff Chuck T. Jackson and Chief Deputy Mason Keefer saw a vehicle passing at a high rate of speed in a no passing zone of KY 32 west of Louisa. The sheriff says when they activated their emergency lights the vehicle accelerated again.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle then turned onto a gravel road where the passenger jumped from the vehicle and allegedly threw a bag into the weeds while the driver continued. Authorities later identified the passenger as Larry Joel “Beard” Maynard, 48, of Louisa.

Sheriff Jackson says he and a deputy the apprehended Maynard after a short foot pursuit, finding what appeared to be a bag of alleged methamphetamine in his sock. They say the bag he allegedly threw contained a similar substance. The sheriff’s office says they confiscated a total of 129 grams of alleged methamphetamine.

Left to Right – Larry Maynard, John May, Rachel Mills, Charles Hensley (Photos Courtesy: Lawrence County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office)

Maynard has been charged with Fleeing or Evading on Foot, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, and Tampering with Physical Evidence, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says during the foot pursuit, Deputy Keefer continued to follow the vehicle driver, identified as John Michael May, and found the vehicle abandoned near a camper. A Louisa Police Department officer then arrived to assist in a search of the woods.

According to the sheriff’s office, May was arrested and charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Improper Passing, Fleeing or Evading in a Motor Vehicle, and Fleeing or Evading on foot.

Sheriff Jackson says two people at the camper where May fled also had warrants out for them and were arrested. According to the sheriff’s office, Rachel Mills of Louisa had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on drug charges, and Charles Hensley of Louisa had an outstanding warrant for flagrant non-support.

All four people were taken to the Big Sandy Detention Center.