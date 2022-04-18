UPDATE (4/18/22 6:40 A.M.) — All lanes of I-64 EB in Charleston are back open Monday morning. The suspect of the pursuit remains in the hospital and in police custody.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Multiple lanes of I-64 Eastbound in Charleston are shut down Monday morning after a high speed chase ended in a crash near the Lee St. exit.

According to officials with the Charleston Fire Department, the suspect jumped from the interstate down to the Virginia Street area below. He is said to be in serious condition.

Traffic is exiting at the Lee St. or Washington St. exit. This is a developing story. We have a crew on scene working to get more information.