JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A suspect is in custody after a high-speed police chase along I-77 on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Wood County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers alerted deputies around 12:21 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 that Jackson County deputies were pursuing a 2022 Silver Chevrolet Malibu heading north and reaching speeds of over 100mph.

Wood County deputies say as the pursuit continued near the northbound weigh station of I-77 they deployed spike strips to stop the vehicle. The spike strips stuck the front tires of the vehicle which continued north until stopping near the Mineral Wells entrance.

According to WCSO, at 12:33 p.m., the driver was taken into custody without incident. Deputies say the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will release more information on the driver at a later time.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.