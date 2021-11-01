High-speed pursuit leads to crash, arrest on Charleston’s West Side

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after a high-speed pursuit on Sunday night.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, authorities pulled over a man on I-77 South at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. As deputies stood around the car, the driver sped off, fleeing the scene. He reached speeds as high as 130 mph on the interstate and is said to have traveled up to 90 mph on other roads in the Sissonville area.

33-year-old Matthew Richardson, of Alum Creek, eventually crashed into a curb on Washington Street on the West Side of Charleston. He fled the car on foot and was caught by K9 officer Djambo.

Richardson was first taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and then taken to jail on charges from the pursuit. He also had a warrant in Kanawha County and other outstanding charges in Logan County.