High water closes roads in northeast Kentucky

FLEMINGSBURG, KY – High water is impacting roadways in northeast Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Department of Highways.

KY 2 closed in Greenup County at milepoint 13.5 due to water over the roadway between the Jeremy Gullett Bridge and Thelma Road, four miles west of US 23 at Greenup. The water is over the road due to the Little Sandy River coming out of its banks because of backwater from the rising Ohio River, according to the Kentucky DOH. KY 1 and KY 1459 can be used as detours.

In Catlettsburg, the flood gate is up at Center Street at 20th Street in Catlettsburg, milepoint 9. The flood gate will likely remain up through Tuesday and the road will remain closed, according to the city. Drivers can reroute on US 23, US 60 or local streets to enter downtown Catlettsburg.

KY 1021 in Lewis County at Quincy (milepoint 3-4) is also closed due to backwater on Briary Branch from the Ohio River.

Water could remain high for several days as the Ohio River is not expected to crest until tonight, According to the Kentucky DOH. Backwater could also block roads in other areas, especially low-lying areas susceptible to flooding when the Ohio River is at flood stage.

Drivers are asked to use caution, heed all warning signs and barricades, and never drive through high water over any roadway.

The Kentucky DOH also said high water previously reported on KY 1, KY 784, and KY 503 in Greenup County has receded.

