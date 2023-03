CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An American Airlines flight had to abort its landing at West Virginia International Yeager Airport this afternoon due to high winds.

According to FlightRadar24, the flight was coming to Yeager Airport from Charlotte, North Carolina. Due to the high winds in the Tri-State area, the flight was diverted to Columbus.

However, the Columbus, Ohio area is also experiencing high winds, and the regional jet was again diverted to Dayton, Ohio. The flight landed safely in Dayton.