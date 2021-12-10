Highlawn Elementary experiencing discolored water

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Cabell County Schools say that Highlawn Elementary in Huntington is experiencing water discoloration because of a water main repair on Thursday night.
There is no boil water advisory, but bottled water will be delivered to the school to be used for drinking and food preparations out of an abundance of caution.
School will continue as normal today.
