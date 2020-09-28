Highlawn Elementary students walk into brand new school building

The first day of in-person classes at the brand new Highlawn Elementary in Huntington. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo/Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — For the first time this school year, students were able to go inside the brand new Highlawn Elementary building. It comes at the perfect time as Cabell County is “green” on the state’s COVID-19 guidance map.

With COVID-19 precautions in place, students went inside the building one at a time, and are being dropped off and picked up in designated areas.

The Highlawn Elementary School is built on the old Enslow Middle School ground, meaning the school district did not have to pay for the property.

The state-of-the-art updates cost around $14 million dollars and took 2 years to complete.

“We’re just glad for the expansion and for the kids to have something up to date and not as old as the rest of the town,” said Jarrod Anderson, parent of a pre-schooler.

Among the improvements to the brand new school are a state of the art playing ground with astro turf, a full size basketball court, and a brand new media center.

“It’s just an exciting time, especially for this Highlawn area,” said Anderson. “We’ve been fighting enough stuff around here to clean it up, and this is a good thing for the neighborhood, to get it straightened up a little bit.”

