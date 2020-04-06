Highmark West Virginia announces $300k+ in grants to help people in need during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY)- Highmark Inc. and the Highmark Foundation has announced $307,000 in grants to organizations focused on helping people in need throughout West Virginia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our company has a long history of helping communities in times of need, and there’s no greater time than now,” said Jim Fawcett, president of Highmark West Virginia. “We are pulling from a variety of grant making streams in order to make an impact to address community-focused pandemic needs.”

A press release stated the $307,000 in funding comes from Highmark’s community giving program, as well as the Highmark Foundation in West Virginia.

The release stated Highmark’s funding will focus on organizations addressing food insecurity, strained healthcare resources and COVID-19 relief.

In order to support food insecurity through food banks in the state, Highmark’s corporate community giving programs will be providing Mountaineer Food Bank, Facing Hunger Food Bank and McDowell’s Five Loaves and Two Fishes Food Bank with grants, according to the release.

The release stated in order to support community-based healthcare organizations focused on strengthening their capacity to serve those who are uninsured and underserved in West Virginia, the Highmark Foundation will support the following organizations:

Beckley Health Right

Ebenezer Medical Outreach Center

Hygeia Facilities Foundation Inc.

Mercer Charitable Clinic

Milan Puskar

Mountaineer Community Health Center

Rural Health Access Corp. (Coalfield)

West Virginia Health Right

Wheeling Health Right

“We will continue to assess community needs as the pandemic evolves, by staying in contact with local, county and state officials in the communities we serve.” said Fawcett.

