Highway and traffic study begins in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) — The Kentucky Department of Highways is asking for public input as engineers begin studying highway safety and traffic needs in the Ashland and Greenup area.

The study focuses on the future traffic needs and traffic congestion issues including downtown Ashland, the US 23 corridor between Catlettsburg and Greenup, and the US 60 corridor between Ashland and Cannonsburg.

Public meetings are expected to begin in January of 2020, but residents are currently able to share ideas about traffic needs and suggestions online.

