BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — As drivers make their way through Boyd County, they are going to see a new sign along Kentucky Route 180 and Route 3 after a portion of the road was named “Corporal Jacob M. Moore USMC Memorial Highway.”

“Naming a road might not seem like it, but it’s a really big deal,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. “Think about what roads are and where they take us.”

Friends, family, neighbors and community members continue to grieve the tragic loss of Cpl. Moore, who was just 24 years old when he and three other Marines lost their lives during a NATO training mission in March.

“I’m proud of the service that he pulled,” said veteran and Cattlesburg resident, Frank Hulett. “I’m proud of the work that he did, and I’m proud of what it makes for our little city.”

Cpl. Moore was born and raised in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. Dozens gathered and were emotional as the unveiling took place at Moore’s alma mater, Boyd County High School.

“I hope that when people see that, that they see what it costs,” Hulett said. “What our freedom and our country stand for and what it cost us.”

To community members it is more than just a sign, it’s a reminder of Cpl. Moore’s courage and sacrifice.

“They know there’s a reason for that sign,” said Henry Clark with American Legion Post 126. “That somebody that was a corporal, that was United States Marine Corps, gave something up for the freedom of this country.”

People who didn’t know Cpl. Moore personally paid their respects at the ceremony, saying he was a true American hero.

“Being small, we are very close-knit,” Hulett said. “Most all of us know each other’s family, who each part of the family is. I feel like I’m a part of the family.”

Cpl. Moore’s mother said this is not the only memorial to honor her son. She is also working on a monument build project at the gravesite where Cpl. Moore is buried.