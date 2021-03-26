Hill slip keeps road closed: neighbors talk about being ‘blocked in’

CULLODEN, WV (WOWK) – For those who live along Panther Lick Road in Culloden, one of the fastest ways for many to get home is currently blocked due to a hill slip earlier this month.

Residents in the area say the slip started after the ice storms hit in February. It’s been more than a month since the slip closed down the road and the same residents say they are still dealing with it.

There’s no mail service, there’s no newspaper service. There’s a sign at the end of the road saying it’s closed, so they don’t come up this way. Louis Blair, Panther Lick Road resident



Hill slip along Panther Lick Road affects postal delivery. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Residents like Louis Blair were fortunate enough to be on the side closest to the end of the road, but for others, they’re being forced to go around. Culloden volunteer firefighter Shawn Collins says the slip is affecting his response time.

That would be the easiest way for me to get out, instead of having to go up and around the longer way. It’s another two to three more minutes. Shawn Collins, Culloden volunteer firefighter

Neighbors on both sides say they’re not blaming area road workers, but some say they believe the problem lies at a higher level. Culloden resident Robert Thompson says he believes “it’s the state, it’s the people up in Charleston.”

Neighbors also say the West Virginia Department of Transportation has been out in the area several times and so far, they’ve only dug out the creek near the slip to prevent flooding.

We reached out to the WVDOT but haven’t got a response yet.

