PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – A fan favorite that brings thousands of visitors to Pikeville kicked off today. The city’s Hillbilly Days are officially back after being canceled due to the pandemic for the last two years.

“People come from all over and even different states to really channel and appreciate their hillbilly heritage,” said Lauran McCoart, assistant director of Pikeville tourism.

This year marks the 45th annual Hillbilly Days festival, where attendees say it’s all about celebrating Appalachian culture and showing pride in where they came from.

“A lot of different things that is generational for Pikeville and eastern Kentucky. It means a lot that we can show our heritage,” says Pikeville resident Cheyenne Price.

For some its hard to choose a favorite between the carnival rides, live music, local vendors, the food and drinks, and the hillbilly outfits.

It’s all for a good cause as the funds go to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Lexington, and for some residents, the cause hits close to home.

“I’m actually a Shriners baby,” said Kaley Castle of Pikeville. “It means the world to me. One of the things I love about Shriners is that they will do anything they can to save the kids and that means the world to me and I’ll do anything I can to give back what they gave to me.”

The event also plays a major roll in economic development for the county and its local organizations and businesses. Many residents say they also look forward to passing this longstanding tradition onto their children and generations to come.

Throughout the festival’s 45-year history they’ve raised around $3 million for Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.