DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – Today isn’t just about the Thanksgiving dinner, football is also a huge part of the holiday tradition, and in the City of Dunbar truer words have never been spoken!

Thanksgiving Day marks the annual Commode Bowl, and this year is the 74th year the Hillside Rams and the River Rats have battled it out on the field. The event began with a parade at noon leading to the big game at 1 p.m.

This year, the Hillside Rams defeated the River Rats with a score of 28 to 6.

“Growing up, there wasn’t a lot to do in Dunbar,” says Kim Snodgrass, a native of Dunbar. “It kind of started out as something fun for the boys to get together, and we made the teams by using the train tracks and said ‘That side will be the Hillside Rams and the other side would be the River Rats, we’ll go down and get it on,’ and we have been doing it ever since!”

This tradition is all in good fun and with good intentions. Every year, organizers ask for canned food donations or cash to help those less fortunate during the holidays.