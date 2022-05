POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) — The Lowe Hotel in Point Pleasant was saved by a quick-thinking motorcyclist who used a fire extinguisher to put out a fire that had started.

According to the Point Pleasant Fire Department, they believe someone used a flower pot as an ashtray and the flames spread to the side of the building.

The Lowe Hotel was saved by a quick-thinking motorcyclist who used a fire extinguisher to put out a fire that had started at the hotel. (Photo Courtesy: Point Pleasant Fire Department)

The Lowe Hotel was saved by a quick-thinking motorcyclist who used a fire extinguisher to put out a fire that had started at the hotel. (Photo Courtesy: Point Pleasant Fire Department)

The Lowe Hotel was saved by a quick-thinking motorcyclist who used a fire extinguisher to put out a fire that had started at the hotel. (Photo Courtesy: Point Pleasant Fire Department)

Firefighters say the fire was out by the time they arrived thanks to the motorcyclist.