Historic Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day 2020 parade goes virtual

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — For the 151 years, thousands of people have gathered to watch the nation’s oldest, continuously running Memorial Day Parade in Ironton.

But with parades across the nation being canceled because of the pandemic, organizers had to find a way to keep the tradition alive.

Typically, the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade attracts more than 35,000 people every year, but this year the streets sat empty.

“We’re gathered here to honor those that have served and fallen for our country,” said Louie Sheridan, who was part of the Honor Guard for VFW Post 8850. “It’s different this year.”

Different is an understatement. An historic parade, which typically lasts 3 hours, was over in just 17 minutes. Streets, empty of the usual spectators, as concerns of the coronavirus changed the way people have grown to know the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade.

It’s not the parade anyone wanted. Even Lou Pyles, who has helped organize the commemoration for more than 30 years will tell you that. She says this parade is about one thing first and foremost – the veterans.

“The veterans are in their 80s and 90s, late 90s,” Pyles said. “They have health issues also, so we wanted to try to keep them safe and have them participate [in the parade].”

And while the parade was closed to public attendance, it didn’t stop some folks from coming down to see it for themselves.

“I can’t stay away. I love it and I just wanted to show my patriotism to the veterans that were here,” said Cindy Haney, who has attended the parade for 63 years. “We were inside, we didn’t come out and nobody was down here socializing or anything like they usually do.”

Haney says even though it was downsized, she’s leaving happy.

“It was more than I even expected and it brought tears to my eyes,” she said. “It’s been an outstanding parade.”

These are the Lawrence County “Flags of Honor,” a name attached to each flag remembering a soldier from Lawrence County. Today, the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade will honor those who died serving our country for the 152 year in a row. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/0swC4NL6F8 pic.twitter.com/SDTk0lrVpv — Shannon M. Litton (@ShannonLittonTV) May 25, 2020

An historic parade in itself being virtually streamed to folks this year, which Pyles hopes can return to its usual atmosphere next year.

“It’s just an honor to do this and I’m just thankful for the freedom we have in this country,” said Pyles.

“God Bless America, and God Bless this community,” said Sheridan. “I love being an Irontonian and this is my favorite time of year.”

Our live stream has reached more than 13,000 viewers as of 4:30 pm Monday, May 25, 2020, including people from Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

