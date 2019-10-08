History and Mystery Tour to highlight stories from St. Albans

ST.ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) — A St. Albans woman is on a mission to share her love of the past with people in the present. She’s doing so through the St. Albans History and Mystery Tour set in her hometown. This year’s event is set for October 12 starting at 5 p.m.

In 2018 with the help of volunteers, Denise Cyrus launched the tour for the first time. Once again this year participants will visit places around town with stories to tell. Some of the stories are based on things that happened in the past that aren’t commonly known. Other sites have a paranormal connection.

For Cyrus the project is a way to pass along a love for St. Albans and years gone by.

“My great grandmother honestly would tell us bedtime stories of the burning of Fort Tackett. Everyone else hears Goldilocks and the Three Bears and we heard the burning of Fort Tackett,” Cyrus explained. “She would take us to cemeteries and tell us about the people buried there and their family histories.”

Through the tours, she’s hoping to pass along that love for the past to others in her community.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for people 17 and under, and children 3 and under are free. Tours will begin at the St. Albans Historical Society building located at 404 4th Avenue.

All proceeds benefit the St. Albans Historical Society and will help with the purchase of a new heating and cooling system for their building.

For more information about the tour and to purchase tickets, you can visit their Facebook Page.