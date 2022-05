ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — An elderly man was hit by a burgundy-colored pickup truck on I-79N in Elkview, deputies say.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says this happened at the 11.5 mile-marker at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.

They say the truck left the scene and has not been found.

The man hit was taken to a hospital for an arm injury, but the severity of that injury is unknown at this time.