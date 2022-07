KERMIT, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run incident in Kermit.

Deputies say the incident happened at the car wash in Kermit around 10:10 p.m. on July 4. Video surveillance from the scene shows an SUV backing up and striking the front end of a parked car behind it. The SUV then drives off from the scene.

Anyone with any information on the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.