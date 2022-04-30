WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) – If you’re looking for some fun this weekend and you’re not afraid to get a little dirty, then Williamson, West Virginia may be the perfect spot for you. The annual “Dirt Days” event has made its way back to the area.

While visitors say the most exciting part of the event is riding the Hatfield and McCoy trails, area leaders are excited for the economic boost that comes with it.

According to area residents, the town of Williamson has always been an “all-terrain” friendly town.

However, this weekend, you will see more side-by-side’s, ATVs and other offroad vehicles running up and down the streets.

Leading up to this year’s festivities, the community brought in new and exciting events.

We’ve now got our mud pit down here and we got our drag strip set up. Basically, we turn the town over to the trail riding community for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and invite everybody to come down and have a good time. Jim Bevins, Tug Valley CVB Board Member

In past years, the main reason for some riders to make the trip was to sling mud and dirt on the trails. For many that still holds true but some say after finding out about this event and all that goes along with it they may be planning another visit soon.

They’re well-groomed, beautiful, perfect trails, couldn’t ask for better. We had a lot of fun here, it’s a historic place, there’s a lot of history here, and a great event we’ve come to find out. Cody Carlyer, Rider from Cincinnati, Ohio

This is what many in the town were hoping to hear. The trails are one of the largest draws for tourism each year bringing in business traffic for hotels, cabins, restaurants, and other local businesses.