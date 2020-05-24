Hockey through the pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Wild youth hockey league has faced obstacle after obstacle this year.

From their ice rink breaking down, being forced to do off-ice training, and now, closed completely because of a pandemic. But one hockey family isn’t letting it get ’em down!

Meet the Swanson family.

Seven-year-old Ian Swanson is the oldest brother. He says this year was off to an okay start; “except for the part when the coronavirus started wreaking all the havoc.”

The West Virginia Wild hockey league is still finding ways to stay positive during this pandemic; like making picture collages of their teammates.

“I have also been doing a lot of rollerblading,” Ian says. “Rollerblades do not like water or rocks. Water, you can fall and get your butt busted; and rocks – same thing.”

Even their 3-year-old little sister gets a few slaps in!

Staying outside, staying active, staying safe.

The WV Wild hockey league is always looking for new friends to join! If you’re interested, you can contact them through Facebook.

