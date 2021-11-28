Holiday shoppers share thoughts on in-person versus online shopping

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – If you prefer browsing for holiday gifts along with looking for great deals in person, events like Black Friday may be what you’re looking for. However, If you’re looking to avoid the crowds, Cyber Monday may be your ticket to crossing off all the items on your holiday shopping list from home.

We asked shoppers in the tri-state if they prefer to shop in-person or online and we found there were mixed feelings.

Kenova, West Virginia resident Kelly Terry and Cross Lanes, West Virginia resident Yvonne Ash both say they prefer “in-person.” Ash says she enjoys shopping with her family and it’s become a longtime tradition for her.

I like to look at things and feel things and have the experience. Yvonne Ash, Cross Lanes, WV resident

Black Friday has come and gone, now the biggest online shopping day of the year is almost here, Cyber Monday. According to Adobe Analytics, shoppers spent a record number of $10.8 billion last year on Cyber Monday making it the single largest day for online sales in the U.S.

For those who shop strictly online, like Barboursville residents Haley Sapp and Kegan Moore, tomorrow is their chance to find the best deals. Their goal is to avoid the big crowds.

It’s hard to get ahold of stuff in-person, and a lot of stores still have the limit where only so many can go in. So, I just don’t want to deal with it. Haley Sapp, Barboursville, WV resident

Some in-person shoppers say multiple items on their lists, they couldn’t find in a store. So, now they’re switching to online shopping.

Ash says although most of her shopping is done in person, she “probably will” do some online shopping Monday as well to cross off all the items on her list.

