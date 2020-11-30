Holiday travelers arrive home with no COVID-19 concerns

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — By air or plane, Sunday was one of the busiest travel days in the nation as people came back home from holiday travel.

Weary travelers made their way back home to West Virginia Sunday from states like Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

Despite the CDC advising against holiday travel, many still took to the road to visit family.

Most at the I-64 rest stop said they had no COVID-19 concerns.

“I feel like I was pretty safe, social distancing and all of that, so I played it safe the entire time,” said one traveler.

“We were mostly with family we didn’t go anywhere else,” said another woman who was on her way back from spending Thanksgiving in Pennsylvania.

Others said they would quarantine at home since they work at home anyway.

At Yeager Airport, most of the arriving and departing flights were from cities like Atlanta, Charlotte, and Chicago.

The airport saw more than 20 flights come through their doors.

One family on their way back to Portland said they had no COVID-19 concerns.

“On the way here, we flew United Airlines and they played a documentary on a test that they’ve done – they set up a bunch of respirators on a plane and released a bunch of particles in the air, and 98.3 % of them didn’t make it to the respirator area,” said the father.

Others said they wished they didn’t have to wear a mask at all during the flight.

“Me, really, I’m Trump 2020 and I’m against masks but you know, gotta follow the guidelines and it is what it is,” said one man arriving at Yeager from Houston.

