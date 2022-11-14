CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Visitors to the West Virginia State Capitol Complex will be able to enjoy the site of two beautiful Canaan Fir trees during the holiday season!

The Canaan Firs were donated by farmer Jim Rockis, who grew the trees on his property in Morgantown, West Virginia. The trees were delivered to the Capitol Complex on Monday.

Rockis is quite the Christman tree expert. He owns a farm where he grows Christmas trees and maintains over a dozen different conifer seed orchards, which are mostly Canaan Fir. In the 1990s, Rockis worked with a West Virginia University professor to improve the Cannan Fir, a Mountain State-native tree that is similar to the famous Fraser Fir. Rockis also supplies seed and transplant materials to the Christmas tree and nursery industry across the U.S.

“When you think of the perfect Christmas tree to be displayed at our State Capitol that reflects what it means to be a West Virginian, you can’t find a better choice than a Canaan Fir,” Rockis said.

Rockis paired up with local businessman Ron Lytle with Lytle Construction Corporation, who donated services to cut down the trees and transport them from Morgantown to the State Capitol in Charleston.

(Photo courtesy of Gov. Jim Justice’s Office)

(Photo courtesy of Gov. Jim Justice’s Office)

(Photo courtesy of Gov. Jim Justice’s Office)

The lights on each Canaan Fir will be turned on during Joyful Night, the annual holiday celebration at the State Capitol on Dec. 3.

“Cathy and I love to see the trees go up at the Capitol each year,” said West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said. “They always bring so much joy to West Virginians and we love to turn the lights on at the annual Joyful Night celebration. We thank the Rockis family for their donation to West Virginia this year.”