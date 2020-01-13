Hollister at Charleston Town Center will close Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Hollister location at Charleston Town Center will close its doors this coming Saturday, January 18, 2020.

A spokesperson for the company said, “We put the customer at the center of everything we do, and we are constantly evaluating our stores to ensure we are meeting our customers’ needs, which sometimes involves relocating or closing a store as a result.

While the Charleston location may be closing, the company opened more than 34 new stores in the third quarter of 2019.

The spokesperson also said, “We continue to focus on optimizing our store fleet, as well as providing an engaging online experience, where we know many of our customers begin their shopping journey.

