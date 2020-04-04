Holz Elementary School holds ‘Honk & Holler’ parade for students

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – In times of trouble, West Virginia teachers always seem to rise up together to fight for what they believe in and today in Kanawha County a group of teachers were determined to make their students smile – quarantine style.

The cars were lined up, the signs were out and the social distancing was happening while Holz Elementary School teachers got ready for their “honk and holler” parade.

“So we are doing this today as a way to show them we miss them we love them and will continue to be here through all of this,” says Emily Stable, a fourth-grade teacher at Holz.

It has been four weeks since these teachers have seen their students and it seems like everyone is thinking the same thing.

“I hope quarantine is over soon” Harper Bartlett tells 13 News while she sits in the bed of her dad’s truck waiting for the parade to begin.

Both teachers and students hold up signs that say things like ‘thank you!’ and ‘we miss you’.

“The kids really seem to miss the teachers. miss the comradery with the students, you know just being at school so hopefully at the end of the day everything will settle and we will get past this like everything else and we will get the kids back to school and back learning,” says Ryan Jenkins.