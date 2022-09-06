KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A former teacher’s aide accused of failing to report abuse in the classroom will stand trial in December.

Lori Gibson appeared in Kanawha County Court Tuesday and entered a plea of not guilty, Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Don Morris said.

A trial date has been set for December 5, 2022.

Gibson faces seven counts of failing to report abuse when she was assisting in the special needs classroom of Nancy Boggs at Holz Elementary School.

Boggs was sentenced to ten years in jail for abusing children in her classroom.

Prosecutors claim Gibson and another aide, Lisa Perdue, personally witnessed the abuse and did not report it as required under West Virginia law.

Perdue also pleaded guilty to six counts of failure to report.

She will also stand trial in December.