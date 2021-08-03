Home at last: Stolen husky mascot found, returned to school

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – In an update to a story we first brought you in May, a missing school mascot has finally been found.

The statue of a Husky was first installed at the old Herbert Hoover Senior High School in October 2019, to give the community something to smile at and as a reminder of better days. The old school was destroyed beyond use or repair by floodwaters in June 2016.

Then this spring, the life-size fiberglass husky was stolen. Two of its paws were still attached to the pedestal where it stood.

Herbert Hoover husky mascot

After vanishing from its pedestal earlier this year, the Husky mascot stolen from the old Herbert Hoover Senior High School has been found. (Photo Courtesy: Herbert Hoover Athletics/Facebook)

“After the flood, I just felt like something was missing so I got the idea one day and ordered it and I went up there at nighttime and had a friend help me,” Anthony Moles, who installed the statue, told 13 News Reporter Moriah Davis shortly after it was stolen.

Today, the school announced on its Athletics Facebook page that the beloved mascot was found. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, who has been investigating the incident, returned it to the school this afternoon.

There is still no word on the investigation, including why or how it was taken.