Home heating safety top of mind as temperatures drop

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As temperatures start to get a little on the chilly side it may be time to start heating your home. But it is important to keep safety in mind.

Virgil White is the Chief of the South Charleston Fire Department. He says this time of year the department gets several calls from people who have turned o their heater for the first time and may not have cleaned it out.

“One of the first things that happens when they turn that on is it is going to burn the dust and any type of debris they have in their furnace or stove that is going to put smoke throughout the house,” White said.

He said if you are using space heaters make sure they are in good condition and that you are using them properly.

It is also important to have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

If you have a question about your home and fire safety you can reach out to your local fire department for information.

You can also contact the American Red Cross for additional resources.