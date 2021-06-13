Homeless community’s pets receive a free check-up

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Making sure your pet is taken care of is a big responsibility. It’s especially tough for the hundreds of homeless in our region to care for their four-footed companions.

All over the tri-state, the love for dogs is seen no matter your financial status.

In Ashland, Kentucky, many homeless communities try their best to take care of their four-legged friends. However, making sure they’re taken care of medically often isn’t doable.



Outside the neighborhood, the homeless community wait outside for the free pet clinic. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The nationwide network “Street Dog Coalition”, based out of Colorado, sponsors local veterinarians from all over the U.S. to volunteer their time to host free clinics.

The Bellefonte Animal Clinic was one of the groups to offer those in their own community help. Volunteer with the clinic Amy Bess says it was a group effort to treat as many dogs as possible.

We set up and we go until we run out of supplies or run out of time. Amy Bess, Bellefonte Animal Clinic

Check out all these dogs in Ashland, KY today! Many belong to individuals who are a part of the homeless community.

🐶🐕🏩❤️

Find out how volunteers are helping out these four-legged friends later tonight on @WOWK13News!#dogs #homelessness pic.twitter.com/WA2FFZGwqB — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) June 14, 2021

The free clinic was held outside “The Neighborhood” building from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Big or small, the free event serviced dogs of all shapes and sizes. In the Boyd County area, there was definitely a need for it.

Boyd county resident Michael York says events like this show how far the local community will go to take care of those who need help.

I’m seeing that people are actually caring about… These dogs, they do need help more than just the rest of these people here. Michael York, Boyd County resident

The organizers of the event say events like these are only for those who otherwise couldn’t afford these services for their dogs.

For more information on the “Street Dog Coalition”, click here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.