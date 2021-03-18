Homeowners along Grant Street in Charleston frustrated by flooding

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Any time there is a hard rain, residents along a section of Grant Street on Charleston’s west side worry their homes could flood again. In early March high water made it several feet into several people’s homes. This week many residents are still struggling to get back to life as usual.

“Something has to be done,” said Irene Butta. She said there was water 8 feet deep in her basement. She said this happens often. Each time cleaning up gets a little more difficult.

Neighbor George Hinzman said until recently it seemed like no one noticed.

“There’s never been anyone concerned before to tell you the truth. This is the first time a mayor has been concerned,” Hinzman said.

People in the community say the problem is a drain in the alley behind their homes.

“We need help to get this fixed,” Butta said. The damage has been costly.

“It cost us over $9,300 to replace a heating and cooling unit this time,” she said.

Hinzman’s water heater was ruined in the flood in early March. He still doesn’t have hot water. He said it may seem like he could just move. But he believes that no one would buy his home or any of the others on the street.

“If I had known I wouldn’t have bought the house. Nobody would buy this house,” Hinzman said. “I’d like to sell it and get out but there is no way.”

It is a situation that has left him and others on the block stuck between a rock and a hard place and hoping for answers.

“I pray that it could be fixed. I wish there was something that could be done,” he said.

A spokesperson for the mayor said they are working on setting up a meeting with the people who live in that community. The spokesperson said they wouldn’t be able to talk about this issue any further until after that meeting.

