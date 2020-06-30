ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Roane County 911 dispatchers say a gas leak has been reported in the Speed Road area and several homes are being evacuated.
Officials are conducting “knock and talks” in the area now to evacuate people within a one-mile radius of the leak. This evacuation includes the area from Speed Church to Round Knob Road, according to dispatchers.
The fire department and members of law enforcement are on scene assisting with evacuation. Officials are bringing equipment to the scene to address the leak.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- Homes evacuated near gas leak in Roane County
- Kanawha County Public Library opens temporary location
- Co-founder of Pocono Raceway Dr. Rose Mattioli passes away at 92
- Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 51,789 cases, 2,863 deaths
- Deputies search for missing Kanawha County teen
- Gov. Beshear issues order ensuring non-discrimination in state hiring and services
- Fauci: US could reach 100,000 new cases a day
- National mask mandate could save US $1 trillion, Goldman Sachs says
- McGrath wins primary to set up showdown with McConnell
- Walmart stops selling ‘All Lives Matter’ merchandise online following backlash