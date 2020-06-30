Homes evacuated near gas leak in Roane County

Live Now
by: Jessica Patterson

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Roane County 911 dispatchers say a gas leak has been reported in the Speed Road area and several homes are being evacuated.

Officials are conducting “knock and talks” in the area now to evacuate people within a one-mile radius of the leak. This evacuation includes the area from Speed Church to Round Knob Road, according to dispatchers.

The fire department and members of law enforcement are on scene assisting with evacuation. Officials are bringing equipment to the scene to address the leak.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

