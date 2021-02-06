Hometown small business owners about to lose it all

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Revolution Training is a small local business owned by Charleston natives who came back to their hometown to start their dream. But because of COVID-19, business has been tough.

“We think Charleston needs this gym…and we’ve put everything we could possibly put into it,” said Kristen and Richard Markoski.

Kristen and Richard Markoski opened Revolution Training in September of 2019. Just months after opening their dream studio, COVID-19 hit, forcing them to adjust everything.

So they created a contactless form of training.

“People can still come into the gym and workout and not have to be around anybody. And they don’t have to do the workout alone because I’m right there on the TV screen coaching with them,” said the Markoski’s.

Which has gotten great reviews.

“All of our current clients have really loved it,” said the Markoski’s.

But the Contactless training has driven up their bills.

“The contactless training didn’t bring new people in which we were surprised about. It only kept our current clients happy. I feel good because I know we did the right thing. We made the right choice to keep people safe. It was a big risk and now we are paying for it,” said the Markoski’s.

Right now, they need at least 15 more people to sign up for training or their dreams will end by March. In order to get people interested, they are making a few changes and bringing back some different training techniques.

Revolution training offers contactless video training…and now offering in-person training sessions.

With small in-person training classes and personalized nutrition advice being offered, they hope to continue their dream and share their goals of getting people healthy in the Charleston community.

“There is just no uniqueness to the area if we don’t keep these local businesses alive,” said the Markoski’s.