CATTLETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) – Corporal Jacob Moore tragically lost his life in the line of duty and now his hometown community is remembering his legacy this weekend.

Corporal Jacob Moore joined the Marine Corps in August of 2018. He had several decorations, including the National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Medal.

Tragically on March 18th, Moore and three other Marines were killed during a training mission in Norway. He was 24 years old.

On Friday, friends and family waited as he made his final journey home. Moore’s flag-draped casket departed from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware and arrived at Huntington Tri-state Airport.

There, family, friends, and fellow Marines gathered on the tarmac to welcome him home. From that point, a Marine Honor Guard stood by, lifting the casket into a waiting hearse vowing that Moore would never be left alone until the moment he is laid to rest.

The hearse was escorted by emergency vehicles including police and fire, followed by a local biker group “The patriot guard riders.” Their motto is “Standing for those who stood for us.”

You don’t think about servicemen being in harm’s way, so we always wear red on Friday to remember everyone deployed, because even in relative times of peace, their lives are in danger every single day. John K. Mcglone, Patriot Guard Rider

The large procession of cars made their way to Moore’s hometown, Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

Community members and government officials lined Louisa Street waving American flags, holding homemade signs, and watching as the cars drove past. Many say, at this moment, it was a touching sight.

It’s very emotional, it is so emotional, Jacob is a distant family member to my husband, so this is just special. I was so glad that they closed the schools so that these kids can learn the importance of this situation. You know because they’ve never been around something like this before. Christi Griffith, Catlettsburg resident

Residents also say they will do everything they can to make sure Jacob Moore’s family knows his sacrifice is not taken for granted.

The community honors a family member, friend, marine, and hero.