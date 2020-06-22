Hook, line, and sinker: fathers day fishing tradition continues

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – One of the more popular traditions in the tri-state on Father’s Day is fishing with dad.

At Beech Fork State Park in Barboursville, West Virginia, fathers, sons, and daughters sat on the bank of Beech Fork Lake with rods in hand. For fathers like Jeffrey Muth, this is a great and fun experience for them.



Jeffrey Muth and his son Clark spending the day fishing. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

It gives me the ability to teach him some additional life skills to really spend time trying to develop him to be a better young man. Jeffrey Muth

Lesage resident and father, Josh Bailey says that just being able to spend time with his son and daughter means the world to him.



Josh Bailey and his son Wyatt fishing at the Beech Fork Lake. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

It’s their favorite past time, she doesn’t like it as much, he absolutely loves it. I love it. I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’d rather spend time with these two than do anything else. Josh Bailey

While the pandemic forced people to stay at home, for some dads, being able to get outside and enjoy the outdoors was a nice Father’s Day gift. Muth and Bailey say that while they may not be breaking any fishing records, their greatest catch was getting to spend time with their kids.

