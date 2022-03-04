JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Jackson County, West Virginia, Schools will have a new superintendent next school year.

According to a statement from Jackson County Schools, William Hosaflook was selected for the position by a unanimous vote at the Jackson County Board of Education’s March 3 regular session meeting.

Hosaflook will take over the position on July 1, 2022. He is replacing current superintendent Blaine Hess, who will retire after serving as superintendent for 16 years.

Jackson County Schools officials say Hosaflook is currently the superintendent of Wood County Schools. He has previous served as a teacher and in administrative positions in Jackson County, including former Ripley High School principal. Hosaflook is a Ripley High School and Marshall University graduate.

“We are looking forward to working with Mr. Hosaflook in his role as our superintendent. He has a proven record of success as a teacher, building administrator, and superintendent. We are confident that he will continue our system’s path toward academic improvement and preparing our students for the future,” stated Board President, Jim Frazier.

Hosaflook will be collaborating with Hess over the next few months to ensure a smooth transition of leadership in July.