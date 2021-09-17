Hospitals hope job fairs bring more nurses

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Across the country, hospitals need nurses to help take care of many sick patients due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and other illnesses.

Boone Memorial Hospital held a career fair in search of nurses and medical assistants along with other healthcare positions. They say this will help with their many patients.

“They’ve had to take care of all the COVID-like patients and admissions that are in the hospital. They have to work extended hours. The nurse to patient ratio has been increased which does make the load a lot heavier for them,” Terri Castle, Chief Nursing Officer at Boone Memorial Hospital, said.

To try to make the hospital run a bit smoother, they held a job fair to see if they could get more people in the door.

“Certainly across the country, there are shortages in various positions in healthcare and so you’ve probably seen with other hospitals and health systems. A lot of them are doing not just career fairs, some of them are doing virtual career fairs,” Ray Harrell, Chief Human Resource Officer at Boone Memorial Hospital, said.

Trena Adkins was just one of the people applying to be a medical assistant. She said she thinks this job would suit her even though she has concerns about the pandemic.

“I do love to help people. When I was working for the mining industry, I was an executive assistant. That’s what I did in the mining industry; help the leadership in the company. So, I think I would really enjoy doing this,” Trena Adkins, who was applying to become a medical assistant, said.

Staff at Boone Memorial Hospital say they haven’t experienced many nurses quitting but could always use extra help during this challenging time.

“It takes a nurse and a special person to be able to stand in there and give them what they need and it’s very rewarding to be able to provide good health care to patients,” Castle said.

If you couldn’t make it out to the job fair, you can fill out an application online. They’re looking to fill more than a dozen positions.

