KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The “beloved weiner man” was allegedly stolen from Dairy Winkle and the owners are giving a cash reward for information on its whereabouts.

According to a Facebook post, the door of Dairy Winkle was allegedly broken and the statue was stolen.

They say there is a $400 cash reward for any information on where the statue is.

Dairy Winkle caught on fire on Jan. 11. There is a GoFundMe page set up to help rebuild and reopen the restaurant.