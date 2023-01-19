KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A statue stolen from a Kanawha County restaurant has been returned to its rightful owner.

According to a post from Dairy Winkle on Facebook, their “weinerman” statue was returned by law enforcement.

Earlier this week, the door of Dairy Winkle was allegedly broken, and the statue was stolen.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they received a tip about the statue’s whereabouts shortly after it was reported stolen. They say they found the statue on the 200 block of Gap View Dr.

KCSO says they are still investigating and have not identified the person responsible for the theft.

Dairy Winkle caught on fire on Jan. 11. There is a GoFundMe page set up to help rebuild and reopen the restaurant.