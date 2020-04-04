Hotel employees receive little act of kindness

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With the constant changes being made to many industries amidst the pandemic, some local hotels are working to make sure their currently laid-off employees are getting by.

It’s a simple act of kindness, one that many are grateful for. Monarch Family of Hotels employee, Whitney Clendenin says, “It is amazing. I am so thankful for my workplace. It is awesome.”

The Monarch Family of Hotels, which includes the Holiday Inn & Fairfield by Marriot in South Charleston had to lay off dozens of employees. With people staying at home, the travel and leisure business is hurting. But these managers still wanted to show their employees to know that they are thinking of them by providing a warm meal.

HR Director of Monarch Family of Hotels, Lesli Smith adds, “We just want to make sure that we’re taking care of our team members. Do some good while this is all going on.”

Laid off employees got to choose between meat lasagna, or chicken alfredo both of which will serve 4 people. In addition, the hotels are providing assistance to their team with items related to layoff information, temporary alternative employment, and even some special services like these prepped meals.

And to add to the glimmer of hope, the company says they plan to hire back all of the employees who were laid off once this pandemic settles down.

Smith says, “even though they’re laid off, its a temporary situation and we want to maintain that relationship with all of them because we want all of them to come back.”

A small gesture. Going a long way.