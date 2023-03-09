POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire broke out at a home in Meigs County.

According to the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department, the fire happened at a single-story home on Nye Avenue in Pomeroy on Thursday. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the attic above the home’s living room, according to the fire department.

The fire department says the home did sustain damage from smoke and water. No residents or firefighters were injured, and the residents were not home at the time the fire started, according to the fire department.

The Pomeroy Fire Department says the American Red Cross was called to help the residents.