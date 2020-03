CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) – Sunday around 1:30 in the afternoon, a house fire broke out in the 900 block of South Park Road.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Charleston Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau.

The estimated cost in damages to the home is $20,000, and there were no injuries.

The Charleston Fire Department encourages everyone to check their smoke detectors regularly, and if any resident needs a smoke detector installed reach out to the department.