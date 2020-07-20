House fire closes road in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – Crews are still on the scene of a fire that occurred on the 5300 block of Koontz Drive in Cross Lanes.

According to authorities, the blaze began in the back of the home. Crews got the fire under control in approximately 10 mins. No one was at home at the time of the fire.

Crews expect Koontz Drive to be closed for an hour.

