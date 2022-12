HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a house fire at 2659 Guyan Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday.

Dispatchers say they received a call at 6:22 p.m. about a structure fire with flames going through the roof.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A neighboring house was exposed to the flames, dispatchers say.

Huntington Fire Department responded to the scene. Dispatchers say they have the fire under control.