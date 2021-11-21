House fire leaves local family displaced

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Cross Lanes officials are still on the scene of a major house fire that completely took over one family’s home.









The family says they were awoken by what sounded like an explosion around 4 a.m. before they evacuated.

The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department confirmed the fire started on the back porch and made it’s way through the home. They were not able to completely put the fire out before the home was overtaken.

There’s now an investigation to find out the the cause of the fire.

All members of the family got out of the home safely and no injuries were reported.

