KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Alum Creek area of Kanawha County.

Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire was reported at around 3:50 p.m. on Monday. Smoke could be seen in the area behind the Southridge Cabela’s.

No injuries have been reported, and dispatchers said they are not sure if the house was occupied at the time.

The Loundandale and Davis Creek fire departments responded.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.