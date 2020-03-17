House fire shuts down Charleston road

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)  – A house fire has shut down a road in Charleston.

According to dispatchers, the call came in just after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening of a house fire along the 1500 block of Sugar Creek Drive.

We’re told no one was in the home at the time.

Charleston Fire, Charleston Police and Charleston EMS are all responding to the scene.

No injuries are being reported.

